Driver arrested after pedestrian dies in Adventure accident

THE driver of a motor car is currently in police custody after he was involved in an accident at Adventure in Region Two, which claimed the life of a pedestrian.

The dead man has been identified as Budgidra Koosiall, a mechanic who resided at Adventure.

The accident occurred on Sunday evening about 19:50hrs and involved motor car PSS 150, which was being driven at the time by Aubery Lennox Tyrell, a 41-year-old ambulance driver of Lima Sands. Tyrell is the owner of the vehicle.

This publication understands that the car was reportedly proceeding south on the eastern side of the road at a fast rate of speed when it collided with Koosiall, who was crossing at the time.

The driver told police that he tried to avoid a collision, but despite his efforts, the right front-side portion of the car hit the pedestrian, which caused him to fall on the front windscreen and then onto the road surface.

The pedestrian received injuries about his body and was picked up in an unconscious condition by the driver and other public-spirited citizens.

He was transported to the Suddie Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The deceased was said to be living alone and had a speech impairment. Despite his disability, he was very helpful to persons in the community.