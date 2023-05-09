Billions of dollars invested in housing development across Regions Five, Six

THE government continues to inject billions of dollars into housing infrastructure across the country.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal said that infrastructural works ongoing in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) value some $3.5 billion.

During the recent steel-and-cement distribution exercise there, the minister said that some $4 billion has been expended on developing housing schemes in the region, including investments in roads, drainage, electricity, and water.

Infrastructural works are ongoing at Shieldstown to the tune of $2 billion, while another $820 million is being invested at Burma, and yet another $621 million and $500 million will be expended at Balthyock and Experiment, respectively.

Meanwhile, there are ongoing infrastructure works in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) to the tune of $9.2 billion, for which contracts have already been signed.

In less than three years, Region Six has seen investments of over $10.5 billion for housing infrastructure development. At No. 75 Village, some $1.2 billion was spent, while $1.7 billion was invested at No. 76.

Palmyra Village is also undergoing ground-breaking projects worth over $10 billion.

“Palmyra will be the envy, in terms of development, planned infrastructure, and growth for that area. We have already started the work in terms of land clearing and preparation for the housing development that will see the construction of houses as well as some allocations eventually, and for commercial industrial activities,” the Housing and Water Minister said.

He added: “Our business is not just about finding lands and allocating… You have to follow up with the infrastructure works to prepare these areas; these are lands that have no development.”

To date, close to 1,000 house lots have been allocated in Region Five, while another 1,300 have been allocated in Region Six. This is in keeping with the government’s aim to allocate 50,000 house lots within five years.