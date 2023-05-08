News Archives
Swag Entertainment defend Guinness Street Football title in Linden
Linden Guinness Champions Swag Entertainment pose with Banks Outdoor Events Manager Mortimer Stewart (third left), as Banks Linden Manager Shawn Grant hands winners the trophy
IN a sizzling display, Swag Entertainment grabbed their third Linden Guinness Greatest in the Streets football title as the ninth tournament ended on Saturday evening.

Swag won, 2-1, against Universal Ballers in the final of the tournament at the Mackenzie Market Tarmac in Linden.

In front of a huge partying crowd which graced the venue, Swag, led by the Most Valuable Player Colwyn Drakes, rebounded from an early setback.

Universal Ballers, through Mortimer Giddings, led 1-0 after five minutes of the final.

It was one that stunned the Christianburg-based crowd favourites who were seeking to defend their two-time crown.

Urged on by the dazzling speed of Deon Charter, the acrobatic J. Charter produced a superb equalizing goal scored in the ninth minute of the game.

Swag Entertainment would soon take the lead for good, courtesy of Drakes in the 13th minute, and the crowd went into a frenzied celebration.

Along with their third straight crown, the Swag unit picked up $400,000 cash first, with Universal Ballers settling for second and $300,000 and a Trophy.

Third place was won by Anybody Got It, who won against Speightland, 4-3, on penalty kicks, after there was a scoreless regulation play period.

Anybody Got It pocketed $150,000 and a trophy, with the losers receiving $80,000.

Staff Reporter

