Matthews out of T20 Blaze owing to workload management

CMC – West Indies captain Hayley Matthews will miss the T20 Blaze chapter of the West Indies Women’s championship which bowls off today.

According to Cricket West Indies, the stylish right-hander and off-break bowler who also leads her native Barbados, “has been granted a recovery period after the CG United Super50 Cup as part of CWI’s player workload management.”

This means Matthews will feature only in the 50-over format which precedes the T20 phase, when Barbados take on traditional rivals Trinidad and Tobago at Warner Park here Monday.

Jamaica, meanwhile, will be without their West Indies all-rounder Chinelle Henry who is still recovering from an injury sustained in the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

CWI said Henry was on a “return to play rehabilitation programme.”

The Super50 Cup runs from May 8-17 while the T20 Blaze will be played from May 20-27.

“Our regional Women’s tournaments will be our focus over the upcoming period as we provide a window for our best female players to showcase their talent,” said CWI director of cricket, Jimmy Adams.

“Players and teams will hopefully put in strong performances across both formats to impress for selection to international, ‘A’ and Emerging Player squads.”

Barbados, defending champions in the Super50 Cup, boast a strong team with the likes of seasoned West Indies campaigners Shakera Selman, the Knight twins Kycia and Kyshona, Aaliyah Alleyne and Shamilia Connell all included.

Reigning T20 champions Jamaica, who will be captained by former West Indies skipper Stafanie Taylor, will feature West Indies stars Rashada Williams, Natasha McLean and Chedean Nation, with former international Vanessa Watts also named in the squad.

Trinidad and Tobago is being led by veteran West Indies off-spinner Anisa Mohammed who has not played serious competitive cricket in eight months, after taking a self-imposed break last year.

West Indies stroke-maker Shemaine Campbelle will lead Guyana while her international team-mate, veteran leg-spinner Afy Fletcher, captains the Windward Islands.