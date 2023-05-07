Region One tenders for $130M in developmental projects

THE Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region One (Barima-Waini) plans to execute a number of projects within the area which will cost $130 million.

The RDC is therefore inviting tenders from suitably qualified persons to bid for the projects, which include relocation and the extension of a primary school, upgrading and rehabilitation of a bridge, and a power house in the area.

According to an advertisement in the May 6 edition of the Guyana Chronicle, the region plans to establish, expand and reintegrate several projects to further enhance the region.

Under public works, the RDC aims to rehabilitate the bridge at Matthew’s Ridge and the Mabaruma Power House, which the engineer estimated to be $32M and $15M, respectively.

Additionally, the RDC wants to relocate and extend the Peter and Paul Primary School within the region. As for health buildings, which is estimated to be $40 million, the RDC is seeking to extend the living quarters Back Range Mabaruma.

Bidding will be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding procedures specified in the Procurement Act 2003.

Moreover, the RDC office has advised that tender documents for these projects can be purchased from the Regional Administration office in Mabaruma at a non-refundable fee of $5,000 per copy.

Bidders are also asked to adhere to all of the necessary requests for information found in the tender documents and valid certificates of compliances from the Guyana Revenue Authority and the National Insurance Scheme must accompany the Standard Bidding documents.

The RDC said completed documents can be deposited in the tender box located at the RDC office no later than 09:00hrs on May 30, 2023.

Earlier this year, over $888M was allocated in the 2023 budget for the development and expansion of Region One.

Under public works, in order to provide roads, construct drains, rehabilitate bridges, buildings and provide electricity distribution networks, the government allocated $294 million to the region. Some of the major projects that are on the cards include: the rehabilitation and construction of a bridge at Koberimo, the establishing and rehabilitation of Skyland and Arawansa roads, construction of drains at Hosororo Hill and upgrading of electricity distribution networks at Barabina and Kumaka.

Moreover, in an effort to improve education delivery, the region was given $211 million. The completion of the education office at Oronoque and Santa Rosa Primary School and the purchase of boats and outboard engines are some of the projects to be executed.

As for health services, a budget of over $335M was allocated to the region. Some of the projects are the completion of Arakaka and Kariako health centres and maternal waiting home at Mabaruma Hospital, along with the provision for health huts at St. Anslem and Hosororo and a bridge at Chinese Landing.