Former APNU councilor joins independent party

– aims to prioritise neighbourhood security

AGRICOLA resident and former A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) City Hall councillor, Welton Clarke, has thrown his hat into the ring for Local Government Elections (LGEs) as an ‘Independent Citizens for Progress’ candidate for Meadow Bank-Agricola, constituency 15.

During an interview with the Sunday Chronicle, Clarke underscored that the party is fully-independent and is not running on behalf of any of the political parties.

“We are totally independent in the true sense and meaning of the word.

When asked why he joined the Independent Citizens for Progress party, Clarke said, “I saw a few things that could be done differently at the city council level,” adding it was the gradual deterioration of his community and the lack of interest shown by City Council pushed him to run for LGEs under Bobby Vieira’s Independent Citizens for Progress party.

According to the 76-year-old Agricola resident: “I looked at what was needed and I tried to garner the assistance of other property owners and residents to come together and do some cleaning of drains… and things like that.”

He added, “I decided to make it a commitment for the benefit of the village and visitors,” Clarke remarked. He also said that it was the overwhelming support and encouragement that pushed him to strive for the betterment of his constituency 15.

With neighbourhood security at his focal point, Clarke underscored that he takes security seriously and he does not want residents to feel unsafe in their own communities, as he is putting their “comfort, security and sense of belonging” first.

“Just what we need is the co-operation,” Clarke said as he told this publication that he is using an array of measures in order to earn citizens’ trust so that they feel free to express their concerns.

Speaking about his experience, the 76-year-old candidate affirmed that “with age comes wisdom,” and he knows that residents do not simply want a ‘smiling’ candidate to just make promises but one that can appeal to them and understand their situations by taking action.

“I try to get close to the residents by hailing out to everyone what I’m going to do to win their support, let them know who I am, what I intend to do, what I’ve been doing and what they can expect,” Clarke remarked.

Clarke said he is willing to work with both local and regional elected officials in order to get work done, noting that it is positivity and togetherness that brings progress.

On the topic of youth engagement, the Agricola resident said: “it seems to me that in some areas young people were neglected.”

He further noted that he is planning to engage the youths of these areas on their level in order to bring about development since the youths are the future.