US Assistant Secretary Pyatt to visit Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana
Department of State Bureau of Energy Resources (ENR) Assistant Secretary Geoffrey R. Pyatt
Department of State Bureau of Energy Resources (ENR) Assistant Secretary Geoffrey R. Pyatt will travel to Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, and Georgetown, Guyana, May 8-10. 

According to a release from the US embassy,  the Assistant Secretary will promote regional energy security and advance the clean energy transition in the Caribbean, key goals of the U.S.-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis 2030 (PACC 2030).

In Port of Spain, he will meet with government officials and energy stakeholders to identify and expand on areas of cooperation for clean energy.  Assistant Secretary Pyatt also will participate in a Women in Energy Roundtable to highlight the contributions of women to the energy industry in Trinidad and Tobago.

In Georgetown, Assistant Secretary Pyatt will meet with Guyanese government officials, business leaders, and American companies to discuss bilateral cooperation on the full range of energy issues.

Clestine Juan

