–President Ali says no one will be treated as superior to another under ‘One Guyana’ thrust

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali has implored Guyanese to reject attempts, from whichever quarter, that are aimed to fostering prejudice, hatred, strife and division.

In his message on the occasion of Arrival Day, the Head of State said that diversity must not become a spear of division.

“Arrival Day is a celebration of the multicultural character of our nation. On this day, declared as a public holiday, we pay homage to our African, Asian, European and West Indian ancestors who together with our Indigenous peoples laid the foundation of our country’s ethnic diversity, each contributing, in no small measure, to our country’s attainment of freedom and its development,” Dr. Ali said.

He related that multiculturalism, the product of the meeting of these worlds, allows Guyanese, as a nation, to benefit from the rich cultural heritage of their respective peoples.

“Guyana’s multiculturalism brings together the cultural traditions of Asia, Africa, Europe and the West Indies, and in this process, helps to forge a sense of oneness,” Dr. Ali said.

He highlighted that at those distinct and varied strands are being weaved into a singular, strong and unified national fabric, where differences are acknowledged, recognised and respected.

“As I have alluded to before, the One Guyana agenda esteems the diversity from which our oneness springs. Under the One Guyana banner, none are more equal to any other, and none will be treated as superior to the other,” he said.

The President continued: “One Guyana is about fashioning a more inclusive and equal Guyana where our people are bonded by shared values and common aspirations.”

Arrival Day, according to him, should remind Guyanese that while their ancestors may have come in different ships, today, they are all in the same vessel.

“…this beautiful country called Guyana is blessed with warm, friendly and hospitable people and abundant resources. It is for us to work together, unshackled from divisiveness, so as to create the conditions that would yield a better life for ourselves and progeny,” Dr. Ali said.

The Head of State related that Arrival Day also coincides with the celebration of Indian Arrival Day, the anniversary of the arrival of the first batch of Indian indentured immigrants to the country.

He said that 185 years ago, Indians set foot on Guyana’s soil, and in the ensuing years almost a quarter of million indentured immigrants would arrive, the majority of whom stayed and made this country their permanent homeland.

“These indentured immigrants and their descendants have made an undeniable and unmistakable contribution to our country’s development and its struggles for national liberation and human dignity,” Dr. Ali said.

The Head of State related that Indians have been integral to the country’s quest for freedom, economic empowerment and its political, economic and social development.

“They have enriched and added to Guyana’s multicultural diversity. I urge all Guyanese, regardless of race, religion or class, to continue to work together to build a One Guyana,” Dr. Ali said.