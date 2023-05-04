President Ali off to UK for King Charles III’s coronation

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali is leading a delegation to the United Kingdom to attend the coronation of His Majesty, The King, to be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

President Ali left Guyana Wednesday morning. The ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

At the event, His Majesty King Charles III will be crowned alongside The Queen Consort.

While in the United Kingdom, President Ali will also engage in several meetings with global leaders.