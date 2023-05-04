NGSA 2023: Pupils express mixed emotions

PUPILS writing the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) this year displayed a range of emotion, Wednesday morning, as they prepared to enter the examination room.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) visited several primary schools across Georgetown and spoke with the children about their expectations.

Dequan Layne of F.E Pollard Primary said he was making a special effort with hopes of attending Queen’s College or St. Stanislaus College.

“I feel nervous, but I have confidence that I will pass this exam by pulling off Queen’s College or St. Stanislaus,” an enthusiastic Layne said.

Over at J.E Burnham Primary, DPI spoke with Kataillya King, who expressed how ready she was for the exams.

“I’m very excited since it is going to be a new beginning when I’m finished writing. I really did prepare. I worked very hard so I’m very much ready for this.”

King noted that she aims to achieve The Bishops’ High School or St. Rose’s High, and is confident that she will excel in English and Science since they are her favourite subjects.

Meanwhile, little Kirdacia Goddard of Stella Maris Primary said, “I’m nervous to write the exams because I’m scared I might second guess myself and choose the wrong answer. I started studying when the year started. When I go home from school I would study before my bedtime.”

Goddard is aiming for a place at The Bishops’ High School, noting that many opportunities await her there.

DPI also caught up with Giselle Shells of Stella Maris. “For the past three weeks, I’ve been doing more and more studies and so I’m catching up on the topics and getting familiar,” she shared.

Meanwhile, several parents also expressed confidence in their children as they dropped them off.

“This morning I’m feeling very much excited to see my baby girl is now big and bold. I’m really proud of her. I want her to focus a bit more as she goes into the exam room,” Paul King expressed, as he watched his daughter enter the school compound.

Another parent, Randolph Perriera said, “We the parents are out here to encourage our children. We know that there will be signs of nervousness and cramp in the stomach, and all kinds of feelings, but we’re here to eliminate that so that our children can move forward. We are here to motivate them.”

He also expressed gratitude to the teachers, who worked long hours with the pupils.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, also extended well wishes to the pupils.

“Across Guyana, I want to say good luck to all our students. You are ready for this assessment. We have done everything we could have possibly, humanly done, to make you ready,” the minister said during a visit at the Peter’s Hall Primary. (DPI)