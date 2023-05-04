Guyana prepares for Cricket Carnival and CPL 2023 with construction of new stands

THE Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, on Wednesday, officially published its invitation for bids for the construction of stands at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

The ministry is inviting suitable contractors to present sealed bids for the project.

According to the advertisement in the May 3 edition of this newspaper, the project is estimated at $350 million and bidding would be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding procedures in accordance with Guyana’s Procurement Act and is open to all eligible contractors.

It was stated that interested eligible bidders could obtain further information from the Procurement Unit at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and the tender document can be purchased from the Ministry as well.

According to the advertisdement, the tender must be enclosed in a sealed envelope and delivered to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) on or before 09:00 hours on May 16, 2023.

This invitation for bids is part of Guyana’s preparation to host the second iteration of Cricket Carnival and Caribbean Premier League (CPL) cricket matches.

CPL 2023 was launched in late March, when it was announced that the tournament is set for August 16 to September 24.

Since then, it was announced that eight dates have been set for ten matches to take place in Guyana.