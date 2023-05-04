News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Guyana prepares for Cricket Carnival and CPL 2023 with construction of new stands
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
tenders

THE Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, on Wednesday, officially published its invitation for bids for the construction of stands at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

The ministry is inviting suitable contractors to present sealed bids for the project.

According to the advertisement in the May 3 edition of this newspaper, the project is estimated at $350 million and bidding would be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding procedures in accordance with Guyana’s Procurement Act and is open to all eligible contractors.

It was stated that interested eligible bidders could obtain further information from the Procurement Unit at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and the tender document can be purchased from the Ministry as well.

According to the advertisdement, the tender must be enclosed in a sealed envelope and delivered to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) on or before 09:00 hours on May 16, 2023.

This invitation for bids is part of Guyana’s preparation to host the second iteration of Cricket Carnival and Caribbean Premier League (CPL) cricket matches.

CPL 2023 was launched in late March, when it was announced that the tournament is set for August 16 to September 24.

Since then, it was announced that eight dates have been set for ten matches to take place in Guyana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.