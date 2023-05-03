Collaborative approach needed in achieving SDGs – says Prime Minister Phillips

– integration of SDGs into national development framework discussed

HIGHLIGHTING that the government values the input and participation of people in good governance, Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips, underscored the need for a collaborative effort and collective approach as Guyana strives to achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) outlined in the United Nations Agenda 2030.

The Prime Minister made the remarks as he delivered an address, on Tuesday, at the Multi-Stakeholder Consultation on the presentation of Guyana’s second Voluntary National Review (VNR) of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to the United Nations High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) that was held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

The Ministry of Finance was holding the event in collaboration with the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as Guyana prepares for the 2023 SDG Summit, which is scheduled for September 18–19 in New York.

Guyana is among 40 presenters that will carry out VNRs of their implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at the 2023 HLPF.

The VNR aims to facilitate sharing experiences, including successes, challenges, and lessons learned, to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 agenda.

Prime Minister Phillips said the SDGs are crucial to building a sustainable future for “ourselves and future generations.”

However, it requires the working together of various sectors towards the common goal.

“To tackle these ambitious goals we must do so with the collective action. Achieving the goals require participation and collaboration of all sectors of society. By working together we can leverage our collective resources and expertise to make progress towards the SDGs,” Prime Minister said.

He further added: “We must consider effective ways that we as government, in participation with the private sector, civil society, individuals and institutions, can work towards achieving SDGs in ways that will be beneficial and impactful on the lives for every man woman and child, with an aim that truly leaves no one behind.”

His sentiments were also shared by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, who said: “This engagement is not to be seen as an isolated activity. This government prides itself on its consultative approach to governance.”

Dr. Singh shared that even though the government has been implementing a comprehensive national development agenda, very closely aligned with the SDGs, challenges remain, particularly as the country, like many others, continues to navigate ongoing global setbacks.

Over ten government ministries and agencies participated in the event, including the Ministries of Agriculture, Public Works, Local Government and Regional Development, Housing and Water, Tourism Industry, and Commerce, Office of the Prime Minister, Bureau of Statistics, Guyana Power and Light, Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) and the Hydromet Office.

“Today’s consultation will see presentations made by the various sectors on where they are and perspectives looking ahead. It will present an opportunity for interactions by and amidst the stakeholders,” Dr. Singh said.

Though there are 17 SDGs, the second VNR will focus on work under five particular SDGs, namely: Goal Six: clean water and sanitation, Goal Seven: affordable and clean energy, Goal Nine: industry, innovation, and infrastructure, Goal 11: sustainable cities and communities, and Goal 17: partnerships for the goals.

Prime Minister Phillips stated that Guyana has been making strides in these areas.

“Government’s progress includes improving our disaster preparedness, liberalisation of the telecommunications sector, expanding connectivity in the hinterland and remote communities, and equipping healthcare and education facilities in our rural communities. Our government is guided by the holistic vision of ‘One Guyana’. We are building a prosperous Guyana that can be maintained,” he said.

Also making remarks at Tuesday’s consultation, Senior Director of Climate and REDD+, Pradeepa Bholonath, delivered an address on how the SDGs are integrated into Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) and national implementation framework.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixiera, spoke on Guyana’s international reporting obligations and participation in the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.

Developed in 2015, Agenda 2030 was created by the United Nations as a future global development framework to succeed the Millennium Development Goals covering 2000–2015.