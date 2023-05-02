Region Six Commander benefits from ITEC programme

THE High Commission of India has announced that the Commander of Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), Senior Superintendent of police Shivpersaud Bacchus has benefitted from training in India under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC).

The commander benefitted from the Introduction to Ethical Hacking course at the premier Police Institute of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad.

Officer Bacchus from Diamond East Bank Demerara had the opportunity to meet with High Commissioner of India to Guyana, Dr. KJ Srinivasa, and expressed excitement and gratitude for the scholarship. The High Commissioner congratulated and briefed the officer on the ongoing collaboration between India and Guyana.

The ITEC programme is available for all eligible Guyanese not just officers of the Police and Defence Force. The courses are short-term at prestigious institutions of India to selected partner countries across the world.

The Government of India also covers all expenses related to the training and provide the trainees with a return air ticket, accommodation charges, tuition fee, living expenses, medical expenses, and external and internal tours as per the course curriculum.