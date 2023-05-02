New housing, construction opportunities highlighted at Linden Building Expo

News Archives
The Linden Building Expo allowed persons to witness the new housing opportunities that are available to them
MINISTER of Housing and Water Collin Croal said the recently held Linden Building Expo allowed persons to witness the new housing and construction opportunities that are available to residents of Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

The event, which took place on Friday at Bond Road, Amelia’s Ward, showcased several homes and served as a platform for cutting-edge technological innovations in the building industry. It also featured the grand opening of Mast Villa.

During the opening ceremony, Minister Croal commended the organisers of the event for their efforts. He said that as the housing market changes, Guyanese are searching for new technology to construct homes that are sustainable, as well as time and cost-efficient.

He also highlighted significant developments in Linden through the Housing Ministry, including the allocation of close to 500 house lots, execution of infrastructure works, and the construction of 40 housing units at Amelia’s Ward.

“Close to $500 million we have expended for road infrastructure and we have already started the land clearance or the new [Plantation] York area where at least 300 house lots will be made available,” the minister said.

He said the government is also working assiduously to regularise squatting areas in Amelia’s Ward, Linden, as well as Ituni and Kwakwani.

Meanwhile, Minister within the Housing Ministry Susan Rodrigues related that the government will continue to support the development of Region 10 through its housing programmes and other initiatives.

“The people of Linden, and the region by extension, are extremely important to our government,” she affirmed.

The minister emphasised the importance of private sector investments for economic growth and pledged to create an enabling environment for investments.

“Our government recognises the important role the private sector plays in the development of the country…. we want to create an environment where you can thrive,” Rodrigues underscored.

The idea for the Linden expo originated from businessmen who connected at the International Building Exposition hosted by the Ministry of Housing and Water last year.

The event showcased pre-fabricated homes, including a 20 x 30 ft and a 30 x 30 ft unit from Tower Cranes of Guyana Inc. Other units were also on display by NCHD Holdings Limited and AJM Enterprise.

A number of companies offering products and services in the construction sector also participated in the event. (DPI)

