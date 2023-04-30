It’s story time!

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand was the guest reader at the Juvenile Department of the National Library of Guyana’s launch of ‘Storytime in the Park’ under the theme, “Come Hear a Story.” The children were attentive and interactive as Minister Manickchand read Dr Suess’ “Cat in the Hat.” As part of the activities, children played games and were exposed to some aspects of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEAM). They also toured the library bus and were encouraged to become members of the National Library.