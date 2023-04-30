News Archives
Construction begins on $1.7B Karasabai Secondary
Ongoing works at the Karasabai Secondary School, Region Nine
CONSTRUCTION has commenced on the modern $1.7 billion Karasabai Secondary School in Region Nine, as part of the government’s aim to ensure equitable access to education is provided.

The construction of the school is scheduled to be completed within two years and will benefit 500 students and 250 students in the dormitories. Students will no longer have to travel through difficult terrain every day to receive education.

The government is putting a lot of effort into closing the education gap between the coast and the hinterland. This initiative will significantly improve the quality of life for students in the region by expanding their educational opportunities.


The contemporary school complex will be fitted with ten buildings which include TVET centres, a combined Home Economics and cafeteria area, teachers’ quarters, an outdoor seating plaza, main teaching block and related lecturing facilities, and modern science laboratories for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Construction of the facility is being done by Avinash Contracting. The contract-signing ceremony which was held in February was attended by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand; Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall; Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Alfred King, and Assistant Chief Education Officer for Amerindian and Hinterland Education Development, Marti DeSouza. (DPI)

Staff Reporter

