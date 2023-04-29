Send NISA Bill to Special Select Committee

-President Ali instructs

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali has instructed that the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) Bill be sent to a Special Select Committee in the interest of every stakeholder.

In making the announcement on his Facebook page on Friday night, he said: “I have instructed the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance and the Attorney General that the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) Bill be sent to a Special Select Committee of the Parliament so that the views and ideas of all stakeholders can be examined.”

While pointing out that he is aware of its importance, he said that, “equally, I am committed to ensuring the fulsome nature of the Bill is understood and that interested stakeholders be given the opportunity to contribute to it.”

The Bill which aims to essentially establish a legislative framework on how the agency will be structured and financed, and its responsibilities, among other things, has attracted a lot of negative comments from the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU).

It was tabled in the National Assembly by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, S.C., last Monday.

President Ali in an effort to debunk those negative criticisms explained on Thursday that the agency has been in operation for over a decade, even during the five-year period when the APNU+AFC held office.

In addressing the issue on the sidelines of an event, he had explained that the agency was created years ago. “I came as the President and met NISA; the National Intelligence Agency was there before my presidency. This National Intelligence and Security Agency has been operating for a number of years; over a decade.”

Dr. Ali added that the Agency was in operation since 2010 under then President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, and under the David Granger-led APNU+AFC administration from 2015 until the elections in 2020.

He said that when he became President in 2020, the head of the agency was Brigadier Retired Bruce Lovell, who subsequently left, and Colonel Omar Khan was appointed.

“This agency existed; full stop!” the President said as he set the record straight.

The APNU’s current leader, Aubrey Norton is now objecting to the Bill, stating that it’s dictatorial.

Nandlall has also publicly clarified the misconceptions surrounding the Bill.

While urging the public to familiarise themselves with it, he said that the Agency will not operate as a law enforcement body, and will work alongside the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Defence Force to aid in the gathering of intelligence.