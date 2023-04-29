‘My service to Guyana will remain unbroken’

–Brigadier Bess says as he prepares for new job at Defence Diplomacy Unit

BRIGADIER Godfrey Bess’ departure from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) does not mean the end for him. Rather, it indicates the conclusion of one chapter and the start of a new one in his life story.

The former Chief of Staff maintains that he is “rearing and ready to go again” in order to continue serving the people of Guyana. This time, it will be through President, Dr. Irfaan Ali’s soon-to-be-established Defence Diplomacy Unit in an advisory capacity.

This announcement was made on Friday at the Change of Command parade at Camp Base Ayanganna where Bess officially handed over command of the army to Brigadier Omar Khan, who was promoted to that rank earlier this week.

Present at the parade were President Ali; Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, along with other dignitaries.

Bess not only advised current ranks to continue on the right path, but he also urged others to join the GDF.

He said that this transformational period that Guyana is undergoing, presents the perfect opportunity for those who have their sights set on joining the army to take on the task.

According to him: “I think it’s a very exciting time because there are lots of opportunities in the GDF to serve and to do well.”

Moreover, Brigadier Bess spoke great things about the newly appointed Chief of Staff, labeling him not only as “competent”, but also as a “strategic” leader.

“… I am sure that he will lead this GDF properly and he will get the support of the GDF,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, during the Brigadier’s farewell speech, he said: “At this significant milestone of my career, I cannot help but have nostalgic memories as I reminisce on my tenure in the GDF.”

The former Chief of Staff said that he is not just proud of his accomplishments but also of the advancements the army has made. He highlighted that for the first time in history, the GDF has deployed female soldiers to the border to serve alongside their male counterparts, shattering stereotypes in the process.

He continued by expressing his gratitude to President Ali and his administration for their contributions to the GDF as well as providing commendable policies like housing and scholarship opportunities.

The President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Thursday, promoted Colonel Khan to the rank of Brigadier and appointed him as Chief of Staff of the GDF.

The President revealed at the commencement of the Annual Police Officers’ Conference at the Police Officers’ Mess, Eve Leary, that within his vision for a new Guyana, a diplomacy unit will be set up.

He highlighted that the manner in which young men and women are utilised after the nation has invested in their education and training for a number of years, and the release at the “ripe age of 55,” is one of the weaknesses of the national system.

According to the President, 55 is not only the age at which members of the disciplined forces depart, but it is also “when they are at their prime.”

“A new Guyana will be looking at every officer,” President Ali affirmed.

He then went on to say that much focus will be placed on strategic positioning and this will be dealing with a lot of analytical capacity and advising policy makers on strategic partnership.

President Ali then remarked that Guyana must be able to produce a platform that indicates that we are “thinkers and not just reactors.”

He also said that this new vision for the next generation must be nation focused and people-centred through partnership.