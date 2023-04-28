West Indies Fullbore Shooting Championships 2023

Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc. sponsors two GuyanaNRA members

WITH just over a week before the targets are pulled and the usual announcement, “Five minutes to message one,” rings out, the Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) was further boosted yesterday when Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc. handed over sponsorship for two more shooters.

On hand to receive the timely contribution, which will further boost the confidence of Team Guyana, was Fullbore Captain, Dylan Fields and the two sponsored shooters, reigning West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council Individual champion, Lennox Braithwaite, and emerging young shooter, Roberto Tiwari.

Denzel Hopkinson, Secure Innovation and Concepts Inc. Aviation Security Manager, in handing over the cheque to Fields, reminded him that the company has for many years been very supportive of the GuyanaNRA Fullbore and Smallbore shooters.

“We are well aware of the exploits of our shooters in the Caribbean and beyond for many years now, so it was not a difficult decision to make with regards to supporting you once again. We know that Mr. Braithwaite will go and do his best to defend his individual crown and we are also aware of the talent that Mr. Tiwari, still a young shooter, possesses.”

Hopkinson took the opportunity to wish the entire team every success in Antigua and Barbuda where this year’s championships would be hosted from May 7-14, next at the Crabbs Rifle Range.

Given that Antigua does not have a Long Range, only the Short-range Championship, along with the Individual competition will be held. Guyana will be going all out to recapture this prestigious trophy having narrowly lost to Jamaica in the ‘Land of Wood and Water’ last year.

Captain Fields, in expressing the gratitude of the GuyanaNRA to Mr. Hopkinson, posited that Secure Innovations and Concepts has been a wonderful partner in shooting over the years, and has made and continues to make a sterling contribution to the sport.

“We are very thankful for this continued relationship with your company which we know is very strong. It’s our intention to continue to be the best shooting nation in the Caribbean and this has not been done by ourselves alone; it is with the committed support of companies like yours that have propelled us to being the best. We assure you that your continued commitment is well appreciated.”