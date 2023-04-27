Literacy, robotics programme launched in Region Four

– aimed at improving the literacy levels at Enterprise Primary School

THE Ministry of Education’s Literacy and Robotics programme was launched on Wednesday at the Enterprise Primary School on the East Coast of Demerara by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand.

The Enterprise Primary School is the first school in Region Four to benefit from the programme and the fifth in the country.

The programme, a collaborative effort between the National Department of Literacy and the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD), aims to improve learners’ literacy levels.

It is in keeping with the ministry’s mandate to ensure that every child is a fluent reader by Grade Four while advancing the use of technology.

Minister Manickchand said that the children will be engaged in a strict six-week literacy programme on Monday.

The Education Minister noted that it is important that the programme is conducted effectively and further urged parents to play their role in supporting their children. She advised parents that, for the programme to work, their children must attend school consistently.

Giving an overview, Assistant Chief Education Officer responsible for Literacy, Ms Samantha Williams, stated that the Literacy and Robotics programme launch will help children unlock their reading potential.

Ms Williams noted that, following an assessment, it was found that a significant number of pupils at Enterprise Primary School were not reading at their grade level.

She noted that the programme has a three-tiered approach and provides an intensive, fast-paced remedial intervention to fast-track learners’ literacy skills. It will begin at the basic level, move on to the intermediate level and culminate at the advanced level. Assessment will also be done to track the pupils’ progress.

District Education Officer Region Four, Pravina Singh, in brief remarks, reiterated that the Ministry of Education was committed to ensuring each child is a reader. She also called on parents to take full advantage of the opportunity for their children.

Meanwhile, NCERD Head of Curriculum, Ms Omawattie Ramdin, echoed similar sentiments. She told parents that the Literacy and Robotics Programme was an investment in their children.

Ms Ramdin further emphasised that while the programme is being conducted at school, support must be given at home for it to be successful.

To date, the Literacy and Robotics Programme has been launched at the Dem Amstel Primary School, Kawall Primary School, La Retraite Primary School and the Blankenburg Primary School in Region Three.