Leadership is about character and commitment – Outgoing COS says

– Brigadier Bess reflects on 33-year military career

THE auditorium at Base Camp Ayanganna was packed to capacity on Wednesday as officers, other ranks and civilian employees bid farewell to outgoing Chief-of-Staff (COS) Brigadier Godfrey Bess.

In his address, Brigadier Bess reflected on his 33 years of service and the many lessons he learned during his career. He said he witnessed many changes as the Force adapted and evolved to meet the threats and challenges of the 21st century.

Brigadier Bess expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve with and lead this large body of men and women.

“One of the most valuable lessons I have learned during my career is leadership. As an officer, I had the privilege of leading soldiers and civilians from all walks of life. I learned that leadership is not about rank or authority but about character and commitment. It is about setting an example, inspiring others, and empowering them to reach their full potential. Leadership is also about taking care of your subordinates and putting their needs above your own. It means being willing to make tough decisions and accepting responsibility for the consequences. And above all, it is about never losing sight of the fact that your subordinates are not just employees, but human beings with families, dreams, and aspirations,” he posited.

The outgoing Chief-of-Staff said he is grateful for the memories and invaluable skills provided to him throughout his military career, adding that service to his country afforded him the opportunity of being part of something greater than himself.

“I look forward to the next chapter of my life and am excited about spending more time with my family, pursuing new challenges and hobbies, and exploring new opportunities. I am proud to have served alongside the brave men and women of the Guyana Defence Force,” he said.

Brigadier Bess received several tokens of appreciation along with well wishes for his future endeavours. He will officially hand over command of the Force on Friday and proceed on retirement leave.