Joinery programme at Timehri prison enhances primary school furniture

THE Timehri Primary School on Tuesday received a number of desks and benches which could assist in improving students’ comfort and performance.

The donation was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Timehri Prison training programme in the field of joinery.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the school was Headmaster Ian Cush, who said that the donation would go a long way in making pupils more comfortable and relaxed when participating in classroom activities.

The headmaster said that he looks forward to continued collaboration with the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) to improve the lives of learners and teachers.

Additionally, the officer-in-charge of the location, Superintendent of Prisons (ag) Amias Benjamin, said that the donation is part of the organisation’s continuing effort to support the education system.

Benjamin also noted that furniture-making is part of the continuous investment in the rehabilitation programme aimed at creating an opportunity for inmates to make a smooth reintegration into society upon release.

Meanwhile, Director of Prisons Nicklon Elliot said the ability to participate in the numerous activities and programmes offered by the Guyana Prison Service is essential to demonstrating successful rehabilitation, which is needed upon reintegration into society.

Elliot also noted that with the increasing importance placed on education by the current administration, investing in this sector has become more critical than ever before.

The Director of Prisons added that the Prison Service is pleased to be a part of the investment since investing in the education sector is an investment in the future of a nation.

“Education is a fundamental aspect of human development and has been identified as one of the key drivers of economic growth,” the Prison Head said.