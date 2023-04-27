GTT Inc. partners with WANSat to offer ‘Connectivity Anywhere’ in Guyana

GTT Inc. officially launched its “Connectivity Anywhere” programme on Wednesday, which collaborates with Guyanese-owned internet service provider WANSat Networks Inc., to provide satellite broadband connectivity to rural and hinterland areas in the country.

During the project’s launch at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GTT, Damian Blackburn said that this partnership marks a significant step for the company in finding the way forward to provide customers connectivity everywhere in Guyana.

Blackburn stated that the partnership with WANSat presents a huge opportunity for current and potential customers.

“This partnership is a significant step towards achieving our goal of providing connectivity to every corner of Guyana. By expanding our network and leveraging WANSat’s expertise in satellite technology, we can now provide reliable telecommunications services to customers in areas that were previously unreachable,” Blackburn said.

Against this backdrop, while delivering feature remarks at the launch, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond stated that the government’s vision is to support and encourage initiatives such as these, which aid in improving the lives of citizens of the country.

“That is always the objective, that is always the heart of this government, that our citizen’s lives have to be improved, and we recognise that we can’t do it alone,” she said, while adding that there is a need for a motivated private sector.

She noted that the partnership between the two businesses is also part of what President Dr. Irfaan Ali has been championing. Walrond pointed out that the Head of State undersocred that there is strength in numbers and significant investments in various sectors can be made.

Meanwhile, CEO WANSat, Andre Jones, stated that the new service initiative has the potential to transform the telecommunications landscape of the country and has the potential to position GTT and WANSat as leaders in connectivity across Guyana’s entire territory.

Jones told the gathering that with the launch of a new ViaSat-3 satellite, which is expected soon, that satellite will offer a capacity of well over one terabit per second, which in turn means it provides over six times the capacity that was previously provided.

He said this satellite was expected to be launched on Tuesday evening but was pushed to later today due to weather conditions.

The ViaSat-3 (Americas) satellite is expected to cover North and South American areas when launched from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, United States of America.

The service is expected to be available starting in July 2023. However, customers will be allowed to pre-order service on a priority basis beginning in May.

Jones stated that the companies are also committed to creating employment opportunities for citizens in remote communities by engaging them to play a role in the operation and maintenance of the satellite broadband hardware.