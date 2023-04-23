Some 400 Ann’s Grove, Clonbrook & Dochfour families to get land titles

…as gov’t fast-tracks regularisation, fixes ‘Co-op’ issues

THE government is moving to fast-track the regularisation process of a housing scheme stretching from Ann’s Grove, Clonbrook and Dochfour on the East Coast of Demerara and some 400 families are set to get titles to the lands they’ve been occupying for 50 years in a “matter of months,” Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, SC, told the Sunday Chronicle.

In a follow up meeting with these residents on Saturday, the Attorney-General made it clear to the residents that they cannot live as “glorified tenants” forever, and so, efforts will be made to ensure that they are given their land titles in the shortest possible time.

During a Cabinet outreach to the communities last week, several residents raised the long-standing land issue, noting that a defunct co-op society is preventing them from owning the lands they occupy.

The issue with the housing scheme pertains to lands that were leased to the residents of the Ann’s Grove Two Friends Multi-Purpose Co-op Society over 50 years ago. However, as members of the co-op society died, private residents have since made claims to the land.

In this regard, the Attorney-General told this newspaper that the issues with the co-op society have no bearing on the residents owning the land; however, he explained that the Ministry of Labour will step in to resolve whatever issues exist within the Society.

Nandlall was adamant that the State will move ahead to regularise the housing scheme, and issue the titles to residents; he explained that different plots of land will be processed faster than others, because some houses are on reserves etc.

“These families have been in occupation of these lands for generations, and, for the first time, they will be conferred with title which will not only legitimise them as owners, but will empower them to use these titles as collateral, security for borrowing, as well as permit them to transmit these lands to their beneficiaries. This constitutes not only the empowerment of the current occupants, but also of future generations to come,” the Attorney-General contended.

He urged residents to cooperate with the various ministries involved in the process.

“How successful we are going to be, and how expedient this process will be is dependent on your cooperation with the process. Those who are prepared to cooperate will get their business sorted out early, and those who want to play hard ball, well, we will have to play hard ball with you,” Minister Nandlall said.

Meanwhile, at Saturday’s meeting, the Housing Minister, Collin Croal, revealed that an ‘occupational survey’ to verify the number of people residing in the housing scheme will commence on Wednesday.

Minister Croal also noted that the associated fees to expedite the procedure would be subsidised to make it easier for the residents.

“The main objectives here in Ann’s Grove are what we are trying to do across the country for all citizens. You have people who have been living in a particular space or occupying a particular area for decades, but have not been able to complete their ownership for one reason or another,” he said.

“However, many of these areas fall under the Co-operative Society (Co-op), and the Co-op has been operating as lords over themselves. We have had a number of issues about accountability and transparency in the Co-op areas, and so we have set out to bring a conclusion to a number of people who fall under the Co-op,” he added.

The neighbourhoods in question consist of Doch Cab Housing Scheme and Ann’s Grove (Sertimer Scheme). Approximately 187 lots are anticipated to be regularised in the Doch Cab region.