MV MA Lisha a ‘game changer’ in transportation, trade, tourism

THE new $2.5 billion (US$12.7M) MV MA Lisha was dubbed a game changer in water transportation in Guyana by Public Works Minister Bishop Juan Edghill, during an appreciation luncheon to mark the vessel’s arrival on Friday.

He emphasised that it is expected to play a critical role in enhancing transportation, trade, and tourism between Georgetown and the North West District.

“MV MA Lisha is a game changer in water transportation in Guyana. The people in Region One would now be able to get home faster, since this boat is a faster boat. We will be reducing travel time sometime between six to eight hours that is the game changer,” Edghill said.

The ferry which will ply the Barima-Waini/ Georgetown route was built by Indian company Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited and has special features to mitigate challenges faced by travellers.

Minister Edghill highlighted that the vessel has 10 x 10 containers that can carry a large quantity of produce, reducing the price of goods.

The boat can carry 276 passengers, 18 crew members, and 14 sedan-type vehicles along with two trucks.

Additionally, the 70-metre-long beam will have seating as comfortable as business class on an airline, with air conditioning and ample leg room.

This will provide a comfortable and safe travel experience for women, senior citizens, pregnant mothers, and children.

The VIP cabins also provide an opportunity for persons to travel with their cars and SUVs to the North West District.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, also stressed that it is an American Bureau of Shipping Class vessel, which speaks to its quality, durability, and reliability.

“All of the vessels that you see moving up and down in the oil and gas sector are ABS… this vessel falls in that class; it tells you of the class of the vessel, it tells you of the haul of the vessel, the quality of the vessel, it speaks to a whole host about the vessel…to maintain that quality we have to make sure that the captain and the crew that will be manning this vessel…treat it with care,” Minister Indar said.

Moreover, the MV MA Lisha is linked to improved services in every way, providing online booking for passengers with different needs and preferences. It is a major step towards modernising water transportation in Guyana.

Viewing of the vessel will be conducted on Sunday, April 23. Its name is from the native Warrau language meaning friendship.