Police issues wanted bulletin for couple over death of constable

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Thursday issued wanted bulletins for reputed couple, Naqeeba Zahid Zafarali and Thakurdial Samaroo in relation to the murder of Quincy Lewis, a police constable.

The couple’s last known address is listed as Lot 7 Ogle Front Road, East Coast Demerara.

If seen, or anyone who has information about the whereabouts of the said wanted persons, contact the police on 225-6940, 225-8196, 226-7476, 225-2317, 225-8196, 227-1149 or the nearest police station.

Detectives from the GPF’s Major Crimes Unit on Wednesday found the skeletal remains, suspected to be those of missing Lewis, in a shallow grave at an area along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Lewis disappeared in 2020 after leaving his La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara home for work.



However, the case was cracked wide open after investigators arrested two individuals who allegedly identified a married couple as the prime suspects.

The couple, Zafarali and Samaroo allegedly lured Lewis to their home on the East Bank of Demerara, where he was shot and killed. The couple then transported his body to the vicinity of Splashmin’s Resort on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, where they dumped it.

This newspaper was informed that the couple has since fled the jurisdiction. On Wednesday, after combing the Madewini Sandpit area, police found the remains. The investigators have taken samples for DNA testing.

Lewis, who was a serving member of the Guyana Police Force since 2015, was stationed at the Agricola Police Station, East Bank Demerara.

This newspaper reported that Lewis was last seen alive on the afternoon of June 19, 2020, when he left in his friend’s car, PTT 7541, to report for work.