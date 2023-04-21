Guyana-Suriname trade relations unhindered

–VP Jagdeo clarifies

–countries’ Ministers of Foreign Affairs discuss enhancement of bilateral relations

VICE-PRESIDENT, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday clarified that trade relations between Guyana and Suriname are unaffected after a question was raised at a press conference concerning an alleged trade embargo imposed on Suriname.

“I wasn’t even aware that is happening, but we have phytosanitary standards to maintain too and I don’t know whether it is true or not because I have not seen it in mainstream media or I don’t think we have been notified formally,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Hugh Todd, yesterday met with Albert Ramdin, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Co-operation of Suriname to discuss ways to further enhance the bilateral relations between the two countries.

According to a release on the Ministry’s Facebook page, the ministers reaffirmed the commitment of Guyana and Suriname to pursue the initiatives agreed to within the Strategic Dialogue and Cooperation Platform (SDCP).

They reiterated the commitment of the Presidents of Guyana and Suriname to strengthen bilateral relations through enhanced and sustained dialogue, and practical and effective programmes for co-operation that would benefit the people of both countries.

The ministers also agreed on a strategy to advance discussions in the coming months on several subjects.

In this regard, Minister Todd emphasised the two priority areas for Guyana which are of mutual interest and benefit to both countries, namely, fishing licences for Guyanese fisherfolk and the bridging of the Corentyne River.

The MoU establishing the SDCP was signed by Guyana and Suriname during a presidential visit to Suriname in November 2020 to enhance cooperation through the establishment of several working groups in several areas, including infrastructure, agriculture, security, health, trade, and the environment.