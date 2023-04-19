News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Komal Singh elected new PSC Chairman
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
New PSC Chairman Komal Singh
New PSC Chairman Komal Singh

CHIEF Executive Officer (CEO) of GAICO, Komal Singh, was elected the new Chairman of the Private Sector Commission (PSC) during the commission’s 31st Annual General Meeting at the Marriott Hotel on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the PSC, as is customary, the business section of the AGM saw the council electing the executive members of the Private Sector Commission, who will serve for the period 2023-2024.

“The commission is pleased to announce the election of Mr Komal Singh as Chairman, re-election of Mr Ryan Alexander as Vice-Chairman, Mr Paul Cheong as Honorary Secretary, Mr. Haimwant Persaud as Treasurer and Dr Natasha Gaskin-Peters as Corporate Coordinator,” the PSC said.

It added: “The PSC intends to continue being the leading advocate for the private sector on articulated and shared positions on national issues, which will promote socio-economic growth and development through the creation of strategic partnerships with the government and stakeholders.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.