Komal Singh elected new PSC Chairman

CHIEF Executive Officer (CEO) of GAICO, Komal Singh, was elected the new Chairman of the Private Sector Commission (PSC) during the commission’s 31st Annual General Meeting at the Marriott Hotel on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the PSC, as is customary, the business section of the AGM saw the council electing the executive members of the Private Sector Commission, who will serve for the period 2023-2024.

“The commission is pleased to announce the election of Mr Komal Singh as Chairman, re-election of Mr Ryan Alexander as Vice-Chairman, Mr Paul Cheong as Honorary Secretary, Mr. Haimwant Persaud as Treasurer and Dr Natasha Gaskin-Peters as Corporate Coordinator,” the PSC said.

It added: “The PSC intends to continue being the leading advocate for the private sector on articulated and shared positions on national issues, which will promote socio-economic growth and development through the creation of strategic partnerships with the government and stakeholders.”