News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
China keen on strengthening tourism with Caribbean
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Director General of the Department of Latin America and Caribbean Affairs, Cai Wei and representatives from the CCDC with journalists from the Caribbean
Director General of the Department of Latin America and Caribbean Affairs, Cai Wei and representatives from the CCDC with journalists from the Caribbean

By Suelle Findlay-Williams in Beijing, China
AS China pursues its modernisation agenda through various avenues, including sharing its rich history and culture with the world, it is keen on strengthening its tourism initiatives with Guyana and the rest of the Caribbean.

Director-General of the Department of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Cai Wei, at a briefing with journalists from the region, disclosed that the Chinese government has challenged its local air carriers to identify convenient travel routes between China and the Caribbean.

According to Cai, travel from China to Caribbean countries proves particularly challenging. Currently, persons travelling to any Caribbean country would have to book several flights and travel extremely long hours to arrive at their destination; this sometimes amounts to days.

“It is a difficulty for us…so far, I have not found a very convenient air route from China to the Caribbean. Before the pandemic, we used to have to travel from China and Montreal on to Havana. Some of the tourists go through the United States or Europe, but it’s still difficult for us,” Cai said.

He related that China has been exploring the possibility of partnering with Mexico to facilitate flights from China to transit. He said that the technicalities are still being sorted out. The other option would be to establish routes via Europe.

Responding to questions regarding the possibility of China implementing a plan to facilitate Caribbean nationals of Chinese descent who wish to travel to China to trace their roots, Cai said that discussions are ongoing with the various embassies.

“Not just Chinese tourists going to the Caribbean but also members of the Caribbean coming back to China. So, you can see that that’s why we are so desperate to have direct air contact between China and the Caribbean,” he said.

CHINA-CARIBBEAN DEVELOPMENT CENTRE
Cai related that one of the fundamental reasons for establishing the China-Caribbean Development Centre (CCDC) is to foster closer relations with the Caribbean.

“We feel that the centre would be home for the Caribbean, and we have proposed for them to do exhibitions…We want to see the colourful world, and in this colourful world, the Caribbean is very important,” he said.

The CCDC, which was launched in 2022, serves as a bridge in promoting mutually beneficial co-operation and achieving common development goals between China and the Caribbean. It also indicates China’s commitment to strengthening co-operation with the Caribbean for development and creating an even closer China-Caribbean community to achieve a shared future.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.