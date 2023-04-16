Timely relief for Ann’s Grove residents

…Gov’t to address longstanding Ann’s Grove land controversy

SEVERAL government ministers on Saturday pledged to work along with the residents of Ann’s Grove to resolve the controversy surrounding longstanding issues that are blocking residents from obtaining land titles for their property in a housing scheme in the East Coast Demerara community.

The land title situation was among a number of issues raised by residents, on Saturday, during a government outreach led by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips. Residents turned out in their numbers at the Ann’s Grove playfield ground to engage with government officials to discuss ways in which they could work with the government to craft solutions to issues, and develop the community.

The issue with the housing scheme pertains to lands that were leased to the residents of the Ann’s Grove Two Friends Multi- Purpose Co-op Society over 50 years ago. However, as members of the Co-Op society died, private residents have since made claims to the land.

Residents are hoping that a new Co-Op society could be formed and have the matter dealt with. Fifty-eight-year-old resident, Donna Pellew, related that she has been living in the housing scheme for over 20 years and is longing for the day that she can have documented ownership of her property.

“I came out here over 20 years and I would like to have my title. The minister noted that there are a lot of villages like this where they don’t have a Co-Op anymore, but they will look into the matter. So, I am trusting God that they will look into our Co-Op and form a new Co-Op to take over so that we can get our title because I am over 50 years old, so I would like to get my title. We already paid for the land. I have the receipts and the lease to show,” Pellew noted.

Acknowledging that he is aware of the issue, Minister of Housing, Colin Croal, explained that it has not been from lack of trying that the issue has not been resolved.

“The Ministry of Housing, and Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) has tried many times but there is a history to it, but if the persons in that community are ready, we will work with them. Claims of ancestors’ land and a lot of other challenges have been posted against us moving to regularise it. Once that is sorted out and there is a clear path for this to happen, then we will proceed,” Minister Croal told the residents at the gathering.

Meanwhile, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall also promised to joined the efforts in finding a solution to the long-standing issue.

It was decided that another meeting with the relevant government agencies will be held with the residents to work through the issue.

“We have to sit down, trace the titular history of the land, see where the title is, where the controversy lies and address it. We will do that, we will come down with a team from Housing, the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission and we will interrogate the history of the land to find where the title is and in consultation with the people will map a process forward that will result in a title,” the Attorney General noted.

Also speaking to the residents, Prime Minister Phillips reminded them that the government is one that is always willing to work with the people of all communities across the country and to ensure all Guyanese benefit from governments services.

“My government, our government is a government for all the people of Guyana. One Guyana; we will not discriminate,” Brigadier Phillips said.