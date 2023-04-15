More specialised training for doctors

–as Health Ministry and Chinese Medical Brigade sign MoU

THE Ministry of Health on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China for more training opportunities for Guyanese resident doctors through a collaboration with the 18th Chinese Medical Brigade here and the Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital.

The MoU was signed at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation’s Resource Centre, where Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony said that the ministry has been looking for ways to expand training opportunities for doctors here.

He related that they have been in discussion with the Chinese Ambassador to Guyana on ways to expand training in several areas

Last year, for training, they experimented with having a number of doctors come in for other training and to do online work.

With this format, he said that they were able to include more persons and in the end the training was efficient.

“I think our discussions have led us that we are going to continue these types of training and I’m sure more and more people would come on board as we do these types of training, because they are now recognizing the benefits of this training,” Dr Anthony said.

He added that the ministry will continue to explore opportunities for collaboration and add to the vision of where they would like to take healthcare in Guyana.

The government’s vision is to make Guyana a hub for medicine in the Caribbean region which, Dr Anthony said, is already being seen.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Guo Haiyan said that China is committed to working together with Guyana and carrying out various exchanges and projects.

Haiyan added that both countries attach great importance to healthcare and noted that it is part of practising ‘people-centred’ development. China has advanced significantly with medical technology, and the country is in a great position to assist Guyana with its vision through collaboration.

The ambassador said China will continue to support the development of healthcare services in Guyana.

Further, delivering remarks at the ceremony was President of the Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital Mu Genglin, who said that while they are in Guyana, they hope to find cooperation opportunities in medical treatment, education, scientific research, management and other areas.

A separate MoU was signed during the ceremony for the establishment of Friendship Hospitals.