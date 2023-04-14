Several artistes on board for ‘Genesis’ band launch

A LINEUP of riveting performers has already been announced to be part of “Genesis The Band’s” Independence Weekend, as part of the lead up to Cricket Carnival 2023.

Hits and Jams Entertainment, the parent company of Genesis The Band, is set to take over Independence weekend from May 25, 2023 to May 28, 2023 with one major event for each day.

On May 25, the most anticipated event for Soca lovers in Guyana, ‘Stingin Nettles,’ will make a return. This event since its advent some years ago, has been headlined by international award-winning Soca sensation, Kes The Band.

Genesis is yet to officially announce that Kes will return this year to headline the concert, but there have been several hints in promotions via various social media outlets.

The weekend of events would continue with the themed ‘Stink X Dutty’ Festival of Jouverts, which is set to be two jouverts in one.

Meanwhile, one of the events which patrons called for a return of is the ‘Baderation’ stage show. This will be hosted on May 27 and is listed as the ultimate concert for lovers of dancehall music.

Two artistes have already been announced as part of the lineup for this show: Rising dancehall star out of St Kitts & Nevis, Byron Messia and popular Jamaican star, Jada Kingdom.

Another act is expected to be added to the lineup for the Baderation concert and will be announced soon, leaving an element of suspense for fans of dancehall. The Genesis Independence weekend will then conclude with its Soca & Wine event on May 28.