Guyana returns to Miss Universe stage
Teri Brown-Walker (PageantDirectorTerri@Instagram)
-Renowned pageant director, Teri Brown-Walker new franchise holder

FOLLOWING a five-year suspension, Guyana will return to the prestigious Miss Universe competition as a new licence holder was recently announced.

US-based talent acquisition leader and award-winning pageant director, Teri Brown-Walker, was revealed as the new director over the weekend.

Brown-Walker, has received many awards for her involvement with several pageant systems including Miss Earth USA and Miss United States. She has an extensive track record in mastering recruitment fundamentals.

Brown-Walker’s describes herself a leader who thrives on the energy required to drive, sustain and lead a successful recruitment team to exceptional results.

“My heart is filled with so much gratitude. I am pleased to announce my first season as the National Director for Miss Universe Guyana. Being a part of this organisation is a dream come true,” the new director wrote in an Instagram post.

Guyana debuted at Miss Universe in 1956 before gaining independence as British Guiana with Rosalind Iva Joan Fung. Since then, Guyana competed a total of 22 times.

The country had last participated in the competition in 2017 following a myriad of controversies with the previous franchise holder.

