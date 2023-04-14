Ariana Grande calls for fans to stop body shaming

SINGING sensation, Ariana Grande, has called on fans to be “gentler and less comfortable” about remarking on her and other people’s bodies, after recent scrutiny of her appearance on social media.

In a TikTok video, she said she had a body that is “paid such close attention to”, so she wanted to address those concerns.

It comes after some users commented on her apparent recent weight loss.

Grande said they were “comparing my current body” to “the unhealthiest version of my body”.

The 29-year-old US star explained: “I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthiest, but that in fact wasn’t my healthiest.

“I know I shouldn’t have to explain that, but I do feel like maybe having an openness and some sort of vulnerability here will [mean] something good might come from it. I don’t know but that’s the first thing. Healthy can look different.”

She continued: “The second thing is, you never know what someone is going through. Even if you are coming from a loving place and a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they are working on it with.

“You never know. So be gentle with each other and with yourselves.”

‘MANY DIFFERENT KINDS OF BEAUTIFUL’

Grande, known for pop hits such as One Last Time and Thank U, Next, is also an actress and is set to star as Glinda Upland in the forthcoming Wicked film, based on the musical of the same name.

Stressing that “there are many different kinds of beautiful,” she suggested fans should avoid making even “well-intentioned” remarks about how “healthy, unhealthy, big, small, this, that, sexy, non-sexy” people may look.

“There are ways to compliment someone or to ignore something that you see that you don’t like; that I think we should help each other work towards,” she said, adding: “We should aim toward being safer, and keeping each other safer.”

She had previously opened up about her “anxiety” and mental health issues, especially following the Manchester Arena attack, when a suicide bomber killed 22 people after her concert in May 2017.

And she is not the only star to find her weight being widely discussed. Last month, Selena Gomez said there were reasons why someone’s body size and shape might change. In her case, lupus medication causes her to retain water.

“I just want people to know that you’re beautiful and you’re wonderful,” the 30-year-old singer and actress told her TikTok followers.

She said too: “And yeah we have days where maybe we feel like [rubbish] but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself, and my medications are important and I believe they are what helps me. So, yeah, [I’m] not a model, never will be.”

On Tuesday, some social media users criticised the body-shaming culture that prompted the videos from Gomez and Grande.

“Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande shouldn’t have to go on a public platform to explain their weight gain/loss because of abhorrent criticism,” posted one, adding: “It’s nasty, cruel and unfair especially today.”

In 2021, singer Adele told Vogue she was “disappointed” with the “brutal conversations” about her weight loss.

Around the same time, a similarly slimmed-down Jonah Hill urged his followers to refrain from commenting about his appearance.

“I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you do not comment on my body good or bad,” wrote the actor. “I want to politely let you know it’s not helpful and doesn’t feel good.”