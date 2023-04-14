APNU’s approach to LGEs a smokescreen for lack of concrete game plan

–VP Jagdeo says

AS the main political opposition, the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), continues to uphold a need for secrecy on their plans surrounding the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE) and other related issues, Vice-President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo has described the party’s approach as a smokescreen to distract from a lack of any concrete game plan.

Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton, on Thursday, had veiled responses about his party’s plans pertaining to the upcoming elections and concerns related to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

Norton accused the media of asking questions at the press conference held by him, as an attempt to extract classified information on the party’s techniques in order to aid the governing party.

According to Norton: “We are going to take whatever decisions we need and act on them, but at this stage we are not prepared to say to you what it is that we will do. If you observe what is happening an attempt is being made to use the press conferences to get an idea as to where the opposition is going so that the government could act.”

However, at a subsequent press conference, also held on Thursday, the Vice-President rubbished Norton’s claims as a distraction from the party’s attempts to hinder the hosting of the imminent LGEs.

“He makes it look like there’s some very big cerebral process going on here and it is complex. And it is shrouded in mystery. Its pure nonsense. Don’t let that, the gravity of a storm, a contrived one, fool you. It is very hollow within. This is a simple matter, they don’t want Local Government Elections,” Dr. Jagdeo said.

He went on to say: “Norton says, oh, I don’t want to let my strategy out in the public. I don’t know what strategy you would have with Local Government Elections, you got to go out and campaign and ask people for their votes and either you’re contesting or not.

“Simple question, what kind of big tactical thinking you have to put into that? Are you contesting or not? Yes, or no. And if you’re contesting, you have to go and ask people for their vote and you have to say what you going to do for them or what you’ve done for them, you have to convince them and then try to bring them out to vote.”

June 12 has been set for LGEs, during which residents across the various local government organs will take to the polls to decide on the members to sit on the councils of the various Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDC) and municipalities.

Even as preparations for the elections continue to move apace, the PNC/R has been maintaining cryptic responses on its participation at the upcoming polls.

With Nominations Day set for next Monday, parties and independents who plan to participate in the elections have only days remaining to declare their candidates for the contested seats.

As General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), Dr. Jagdeo had already noted weeks ago that his party plans to contest in all 80 of the Local Authority Areas (LAA).

He opined that Norton’s continued vacillating position on APNU’s participation will harm the party in the long run.

“He could be very straight with the country and say yes we’re contesting or we’re not. Who would want to even vote for a party that can’t still make up their minds up to now, less than one week away from Nomination Day, which is next Monday. Who wants to vote for a party like that? It’s not behaviour reflective of a major opposition party,” Dr. Jagdeo said.

In his view, the APNU is instead banking on hopes of blocking the plans to move forward with the elections.

“I have no doubts about this, they’re still trying to block the Local Government Elections. They have a court case and they’re hoping somehow that they get a ruling in your favour that will stop the Local Government Elections,” Dr. Jagdeo said.