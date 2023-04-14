A Natural Mystic: Bob Marley’s Granddaughter Releases ‘Energy’

FOLLOWING up on her debut in 2021, Mystic Marley released her new single “Energy” on March 31. The granddaughter of the late Reggae legend, Bob Marley and the daughter of Stephen Marley, she described her new track as an “energetic exchange, almost a form of currency”.

“How we connect or disconnect is through our energy. It’s sacred in that sense. This song is talking about the energy between a man and a woman, and she’s reminding him like yo, I dig you, but don’t (play) around because (I am watching you and I see what’s going on).”

Born in Miami, Marley told Sunday Express Kitcharee her father played a big part in her career choice.

“I’d say naturally if you grow up seeing your parents doing something, it’ll spark interest; or in some cases you’d do the complete opposite. My dad is such a force, and I’m constantly inspired by his work. I watch videos of him in the studio, when he was my age, and sometimes I have to text him like yo dad, you’re really a general in dis ting. Nobody cya touch you.”

“Daddy reminds me to stay tapped in and zone in on the craft. Work haffi put in.”

Although Marley didn’t get the chance to meet her famous grandfather, her father’s memories about Bob, and listening to his music, make her feel as though she did.

“We hear a lot about grandpa’s humility and at the same time, his militancy.”

Asked if she had a favourite song from his playlist, she said “I don’t like to pick favourites; every day is a new day. ‘One drop’, to start up the morning hours never steered me wrong.”

Growing up, Marley was no different to any young woman with another last name, she said.

“(There’s) probably more pressure just being a human being than a “Marley”.

“Life doesn’t miss anyone so we all go through our experiences. Our family is massive; lots of siblings and cousins. It’s a joy. As far as pressure though, I think that would come in if you’re trying to replicate something that’s not you.”

“People’s ideas of how things should or shouldn’t look, because of their perception of ‘Marley’, is what’s exciting about my journey, because there’s not just one face nor side to anything.”

Marley, who called herself a nomad, because she spends time between Miami, Los Angeles and Jamaica, described her style of music as “rooted in the Caribbean heartbeat”.

“But it’s important for the music to travel; to collaborate with writers and producers who come from different backgrounds. I like to keep the box open, but no matter where we go, you’re going to hear Caribbean or African influence.”

When it comes to her songwriting, Marley said she believes in duality.

“I believe life is about experiencing the physical and being aware of the spiritual, therefore some songs will be very worldly and up to the times and culture, and other times it’s all derived from an internal personal place.”

Currently, Marley said she is “all over the place” with the music she listens to.

“Most of the time it’s Nina Simone, Amy Winehouse, Alice Smith. I love distinct or odd voices. If I’m not listening to soul music, me a go inna some dutty dancehall, or like 2000s hip hop.”

Having already worked with her father Stephen, Marley said she’d one day love to collaborate with one of her famous uncles or aunts.

“Uncle D (Damian Jr Gong Marley) on a record; need I say more?

“I have very talented cousins and siblings so the teaming up nah no end.”

What’s next for this talented young woman?

“More Life. More music,” she told us.

“God willing I’m on tour soon and watching my thing grow. Me is a vibes girl yuh zimmi. I rather make the energy do the chattings.”

(Story and photo courtesy Trinidad Express)