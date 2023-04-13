Lethem Housing Support Programme: Housing Minister inspects homes

OVER the last weekend, Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal inspected the housing units being constructed through the Lethem Housing Support Programme in Region Nine.

During this programme phase, the first 48 homes are being built at the New Culvert City Housing Scheme and the Tabatinga Housing Scheme. Each clay-brick low-income unit measures approximately 550 square feet and features two bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen, and a sanitary facility at the cost of $3 million.

The Ministry of Housing and Water, through the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) will provide $1 million in support for the construction; and will also be partnering with commercial banks, as they will be offering loans to landowners for the remaining $2 million, at a rate of 3.5 per cent.

Six hundred Lethem residents are targeted to benefit from the initiative, which is in keeping with a commitment of His Excellency, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Minister Croal noted that 400 residents have registered for the programme to date, with 258 having been prequalified by banking institutions thus far. He further stated that $54 million in contracts were awarded for the procurement of clay bricks from communities in the region such as St. Ignatius, Kwatamang, Shulinab and Shea.

Timber is also being sourced from Moco-Moco and Surama.

“We want to see the further growth and development of this region being done by the people of Region Nine,” said Minister Croal.

The Minister added that the government would continue to take the necessary steps to ensure that Region Nine and other hinterland regions have easier access to housing.