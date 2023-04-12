Amendments to fisheries act, development of aquaculture bill underway

–as Guyana partners with FAO, SWM to commence robust discussions

AS Guyana moves to further advance its aquaculture industry, the government in partnership with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the Sustainable Wildlife Management (SWM) programme, on Tuesday, commenced stakeholder discussions for amendments to the country’s fisheries act and development of an aquaculture framework bill.

An introductory workshop on the “Inland Fisheries and Aquaculture Support project” is being held at the Herdmanston Lodge, and includes stakeholders from the international organisation and the public sector.

In his remarks at the opening of the workshop, Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha said the legislative upgrade will create a robust and comprehensive legal framework for the sustainable development of Guyana’s aquaculture industry.

“When you look at our legislation now, it only caters for marine fisheries and I think it’s very important, because when you look today at our country you are seeing rapid transformation that is taking place in our agriculture sector,” Mustapha said.

Cabinet, he related, has already set up a sub-committee to look at various aspects of the Fisheries Act.

“The proposals and the works that we will be putting in for the next few days will form parts of the work of the AG’s (Attorney General) office and also cabinet has already set up a sub-committee to look at various aspects and make changes to the legislation,” the Agriculture Minister said.

With the rapid transformation of the sector, Mustapha said the improvements to the legislation are vital as Guyana looks to achieve sustainability in its aquaculture production and reduce the Caribbean’s food-importation bill within the next two years.

“We try to expand it, diversify, and modernise and also to make it resilient and more competitive. We have to look at more creative ways to ensure that we have food security,” he said.

Already, draft documents have been prepared from previous stakeholder engagements, which covered regions One, Two, Three, Four, Five, Six and Nine.

Mustapha said that the legislations will address over-fishing, illegal and unregulated fishing as well as provide laws to protect special species such as the Arapaima and many others. The legislations will also seek to enhance the incomes of the rural population.

“So, we are trying to expand, diversify, and modernise it to make it more resilient and competitive… Guyana’s aquaculture industry development is now a national policy priority,” Mustapha said.

Meanwhile, Country representative for the FAO, Dr Gillian Smith, highlighted the importance of developing a framework to enhance the livelihoods of all stakeholders.

The FAO, she said, has continuously hosted discussions focused on the sustainability of fisherfolk and ensuring small farmers, communities and small and medium-scale fishers have access to the emerging opportunities.

“Sustainable fisheries, marine fisheries, aqua-culture, and inland fisheries is vital to the ambitious development agenda that Guyana has

“Being able to have a good regulatory framework, a set of rules, a set of guidelines that all of us are in agreement with and everyone is working around is a vital part of everything that will include and ensure sustainability, not only for this generation but the generations that are to come,” Dr. Smith said.