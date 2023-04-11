‘You are not going to be left out’

–Prime Minister Phillips says; affirms Region Seven residents will continue to be part of the country’s development

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips has pledged the government’s continued support for the development of Bartica and the entire Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Labelling the Bartica Regatta as the “signature tourist event” in the region, the Prime Minister said that it was just one activity which the government intends to continuously support.

At the opening ceremony for the Bartica Easter Regatta 2023, Golden Beach Pavilion, Phillips reminded residents: “[The] government at the central level, government at the regional level, government at the municipal and local levels will continue to work together to bring development to Bartica, to improve the lives and livelihood of all the people of Region Seven.”

He referenced the substantial budgetary allocations made by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration, and said that those investments are consistent with the comprehensive vision for the transformation of the region.

“I want to communicate to you that Bartica and Region Seven are part of the development plans for Guyana. You’re not going to be left out,” Prime Minister Phillips said, noting that the private sector also has a role to play in this development, especially as it regards the promotion of events like the Bartica Regatta.

He went on to say: “I would like to commend the private sector not only in Bartica, but also the private sector throughout Guyana, corporate Guyana, for supporting this regatta.”

Prime Minister Phillips also hailed the work of the Bartica Town Council and the event’s organising committee.

Mrs Mignon Bowen-Phillips, the wife of Prime Minister Phillips; Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond; Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy; Mayor of Bartica, Gifford Marshall, regional officials and Members of Parliament also attended the event.

Region Seven, including Bartica, has seen tremendous improvements in community infrastructure, the welfare of residents and other crucial sectors.

Testimony of the PPP/C’s commitment to development, in 2023 alone, the region’s capital budget was increased by over $500 million.