A wave of unity and celebration

–as families turn out in their numbers to celebrate Easter across the country

THOUSANDS of persons all across Guyana, came together to celebrate Easter with their families and friends, on Monday.

The usual Easter hotspots around Georgetown: The seawall, National Park and Botanical Gardens, were flooded with kites, picnic blankets, and joy-filled children running about.

The Guyana Chronicle visited those hotspots and spoke with some persons who were enjoying the festivities of the holiday.

Shelly Jeffers, a 40-year-old woman of Anna Catherina, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), came out with her family to the Botanical Gardens to celebrate. Her family picnicked in the gardens, flew kites and the children ran about playing.

The Callender family, situated in the Gardens as well, said that the atmosphere was a lovely one, as they not only celebrated Easter but the second birth anniversary of a child in their family.

“We come to fly kites, enjoy ourselves, spend time with the family and so on. The atmosphere is lovely, no rain, everybody can get to fly kite and everybody is enjoying themselves,” they said.

A member of the family shared that he was pleased to be spending quality time with his family as they had not gotten together for a while.

The man also said that it was good to see Guyanese out to celebrate after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Godfrey Carry, picnicking in the park with his family, said he came out to give his seven-year-old son the Guyanese kite-flying experience.

“It is a good thing to be alive and celebrating the season with the family and I am very happy that everyone is out. I am here with my son, giving him the little experience of kite flying,” Carry said.

He added that there was a sense of unity because “as a people, different races everybody is out having a very good time so it is a great three years back into the season.”

Mortimer (only name given) and his family took a spot at the Kingston seawall to fly kites, as they have done every year for Easter celebrations.

Another Guyanese, Darren (only name given), who went to the National Park to celebrate with his family, said that this year’s atmosphere was better than 2022’s because of the restrictions the COVID-19 pandemic came with.

“This year is better than last year. In terms of last year, you couldn’t get to go anywhere and if you were outside you had to be skeptical because you couldn’t socialiSe with people, but 2023 is way better because you could actually get to come out, interact with people and the children could get to run and have fun,” he said.

Meanwhile, Essequibians celebrated their Easter with beach limes and picnics. Perseverance Beach in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) came alive as persons converged on the beach to observe the holiday.

Persons were seen in their brightly coloured outfits sitting under tents enjoying the fresh breeze, while others were making “Bar-B-Que” on the beach. Others had their minibars and chairs under umbrellas socialising. Children were busy with their kites flying on the beach.

Children were excited to raise their kites and the sky was dotted with kites. Those who did not make it to the beach areas were seen having picnics on the ballfield as well at Suddie Beach.

Other persons used the opportunity to visit popular resorts on the Essequibo Coast. The holiday was well spent in Region Two with people choosing different ways of celebrating it.