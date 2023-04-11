A prime destination for economic activities

–President Ali says Region Nine being transformed into a hub for investment

–stakeholders urged to leverage region’s strategic geographical position

IN a strategic move aimed at driving economic growth and development, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, unveiled plans to transform Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) into a major economic hub.

Addressing the community of Annai in the North Rupununi, on Sunday, the President highlighted the region’s unique location, which places it between Georgetown and Roraima in Brazil, making it an ideal destination for new investments and development opportunities.

As part of this ambitious plan, the President emphasised the need to enhance the region’s agricultural output to contribute to Guyana and CARICOM’s food security initiatives. He also stressed the importance of creating key investments in the region’s communities.

To achieve those goals, the Regional Chairman of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Nine, Brian Allicock, has been tasked with examining each community to identify ways in which it can become more competitive with the necessary and targetted support of the government.

At the community level, the President assured residents that their developmental needs would be addressed and that government officials would return to inform them about the various timelines for implementation.

The President’s announcement has been met with optimism by locals, who have long advocated for greater investments in the region.

The transformation of Region Nine into an economic hub is expected to create new job opportunities and boost the local economy, benefitting both the region and the wider country.

As part of the 2023 Budget, the region has received 814 million to fund various capital projects.

This funding includes $62 million for the construction of bridges in several areas, including Whichaibai, Parashara, Makurpan, Aishalton, and Shea. Another $95 million has been set aside for the upgrading of roads at Katoka, Rupertee, and Aranaputa.

In addition to these infrastructural projects, the government has allocated $40 million for the installation of a water system at St. Ignatius and the upgrading of water systems at Para-Bara, Jawarie, Wichabai, Semonie, Apotari, and Rewa.

There are also plans to invest $127 million to construct a training complex in Lethem and establish health posts at Karabiru and Quiko.

Those investments, in addition to other allocations under different agencies, aim to improve the quality of life for residents in the region and stimulate economic growth through increased access to infrastructure and services.

Overall, the government’s commitment to funding these projects reflects its dedication to supporting the development of Region Nine.