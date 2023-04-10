News Archives
Major developments coming for Aranaputa Valley
President, Dr Irfaan Ali, addressing residents of Aranaputa Valley
President, Dr Irfaan Ali, addressing residents of Aranaputa Valley

-President Ali announces

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali, on Sunday noted that the community of Aranaputa Valley, North Rupununi, Region Nine will see major improvements this year as he announced that some $45 million will be spent to develop farm roads in the area.

During a community meeting, he told a large gathering that a number of initiatives will be implemented to improve the community and the lives of the residents.

Along with the roads, the government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, will provide a large number of peanut plants and cassava sticks to increase the village’s food production.

Additionally, the President said that scores of the village’s livestock will be artificially inseminated to improve their breed.

Residents of Aranaputa Valley during the meeting

“We are pursuing an agenda through which every community must become food secure, and every community must play a part in national food security, and every community must contribute to Guyana becoming the number one food production zone for CARICOM by 2030.”

The President also said that the government will work towards improving the village’s sport facility.

“These are the things that will bring meaningful change, these are the things that will bring meaningful transformation.”

The Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall; Commissioner of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken; National Security Adviser, Captain Gerry Gouveia; CEO of GO-Invest, Dr Peter Ramsaroop and officials from the region were also at the meeting.

Staff Reporter

