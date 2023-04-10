News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
‘Kids Fest’ a huge success
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
A Dinosaur Museum is part of the attraction at Kids Fest (Adrian Narine photo)
A Dinosaur Museum is part of the attraction at Kids Fest (Adrian Narine photo)

THE Promenade Gardens, in Georgetown was, on Sunday, jampacked with parents and their children, all eager to experience the Dinosaur Adventure themed ‘Kids Fest 592’.

Kids Fest was first launched in 2017 by Natalya Thomas-Small, and has since grown bigger and better with each passing year. But this year, the event was the biggest yet.

The most exciting activities at the biggest kids’ event are the life-size dinosaurs between 20 and 30 feet tall within the Dinosaur Museum and a ‘Miss Kids Fest Dino’ Princess 2023 pageant; there is also an archery board for those brave enough to try it.

A section of the people at the event (Adrian Narine photo)

Thomas-Small explained that the theme for each year is selected from the box ideas in an effort to offer families, specifically children, to have new experiences.

Dino-themed activities were provided for children of all ages and their parents to participate, creating worthy bonding experiences.

Additionally, Kids Fest 2023 not only brought out the well-known local companies, but also small business owners who mostly create kid-friendly products for children.
The event concludes on Monday; the gates will be opened from 12 noon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.