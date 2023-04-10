‘Kids Fest’ a huge success

THE Promenade Gardens, in Georgetown was, on Sunday, jampacked with parents and their children, all eager to experience the Dinosaur Adventure themed ‘Kids Fest 592’.

Kids Fest was first launched in 2017 by Natalya Thomas-Small, and has since grown bigger and better with each passing year. But this year, the event was the biggest yet.

The most exciting activities at the biggest kids’ event are the life-size dinosaurs between 20 and 30 feet tall within the Dinosaur Museum and a ‘Miss Kids Fest Dino’ Princess 2023 pageant; there is also an archery board for those brave enough to try it.

Thomas-Small explained that the theme for each year is selected from the box ideas in an effort to offer families, specifically children, to have new experiences.

Dino-themed activities were provided for children of all ages and their parents to participate, creating worthy bonding experiences.

Additionally, Kids Fest 2023 not only brought out the well-known local companies, but also small business owners who mostly create kid-friendly products for children.

The event concludes on Monday; the gates will be opened from 12 noon.