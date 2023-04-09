Digicel injects $2.5M into Easter events

AS Digicel Guyana continues to connect communities throughout the country, and more so during Easter Celebrations, Digicel announced its sponsorship of Bartica Regatta, Rupununi Rodeo, and Linden Town Week.

According to a press release, the telecommunications company is investing $2.5 million in the events and celebrations scheduled for Easter Weekend and the end of April to unite communities and celebrate the occasion.

“At Digicel, we recognise the importance of supporting communities and helping to promote these events. We have been partnering with the Rupununi Rodeo, Bartica Regatta and Linden town week committees for a number of years,” the Chief Commercial Officer of Digicel, Simone Pierre, was quoted as saying in the press release.

The statement continued: “This year is no different. Additionally, we’ll be at the events so look out for our Digicel tent. We have some amazing deals on handsets for everyone. We are proud to be the network for everyone, everywhere.”

Digicel customers can also benefit from great Easter handset deals with a free 30-Day Prime Bundle starting from April 4th to 14th.

The Samsung A037 and the DL4 will be on sale for $25,000 and $15,000 respectively at any of the Digicel stores countrywide.

“We would like to wish everyone a safe and happy Easter and would like to remind everyone to fly their kites away from power lines. Happy Easter!” the company said.

Digicel Group is a total communications and entertainment provider with operations in 31 markets throughout the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia Pacific.

Digicel also runs a host of community-based initiatives across its markets, including Digicel Foundations in Haiti, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea, and Trinidad and Tobago which focus on educational, cultural, and social development programmes.