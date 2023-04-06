News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Govt’s kite-making workshop benefits some 200 Sophia children
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Minister Kwame McCoy and a few participants with their kites
Minister Kwame McCoy and a few participants with their kites

THE Office of the Prime Minister – Department of Public Affairs and the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce in collaboration with community leaders of Sophia are hosting a free kite-making workshop for children in North and South Sophia.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, and Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud visited and interacted with the children on Wednesday.

The event is being held simultaneously at the North Sophia Community Centre, Pike Street, and the South Sophia Community Centre, ‘C’ Field.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke with several parents and children who expressed appreciation for the initiative.

Minister Dr Vindhya Persaud assisting a child in making a design for a kite

At North Sophia, Damuka Ngqondo thanked the government for the opportunity to participate in the Easter programme.

Another participant, Sasha Primo, described the exercise as “interesting.” She was happy to be among her friends and having fun.

“The community has never had such an initiative,” Primo expressed.

The three-day exercise began on April 4 and caters to children ages 8-14 and will see prizes being awarded for the best-designed kites when the programme concludes on April 6.

Minister McCoy, in an invited comment, said the children will also receive instructions on the safety measures associated with kite-flying, as well as how to fly a kite in a secure location.

Participant Sasha Primo

“It is important to teach the children to make kites and to have fun with them. This is a wonderful opportunity for our children to enjoy the Easter season,” he underscored.

The minister also noted that the community centre where the event is being held will be upgraded to a safe place for children to play, and to accommodate the elderly.

Meanwhile, Minister Persaud said, “I think it’s a wonderful way to bring children together from communities. There are a few of these happening around the country and with the Ministry of Human Services, we are pairing the kite-making with classes on parenting, so we are involving parents and children in this activity as well.”

On Tuesday, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond visited the two locations and also interacted with the parents, children and facilitators. (DPI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.