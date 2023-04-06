35,000 hinterland residents benefit from critical ICT services

–with satellite connectivity through WiFiGY platform in 93 villages

SOME 93 villages across Guyana have benefitted from the installation of satellite connectivity provided by the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), thereby allowing 35,000 residents to access critical Information and Communication Technology (ICT) services.

The NDMA, in its most recent initiative, successfully installed satellite internet and IP phone services at the Katoka Village ICT Hub, Region Nine, under the WiFiGY platform.

This initiative forms part of the government’s ongoing efforts to bridge the digital divide and provide internet access and communication services to underserved communities across Guyana.

With the installation of these satellite services at the ICT hub, residents will now have access to reliable and free internet services with new speeds of up to 10Mbps, enabling them to participate in the digital economy.

In addition, the installation of IP phone services will provide a reliable communication channel for the community, allowing them to stay connected with their loved ones and access emergency services if needed.

This will also open opportunities for online education, electronic access to government services, remote work, e-commerce, and other digital services that are essential in today’s world.

Through its efforts to transform Guyana’s digital landscape, the government recognises that access to high-speed internet is critical for socioeconomic development.

With this in mind, the NDMA, which is overseen by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, continues to advance the government’s agenda in hinterland and remote communities.

The installation of satellite services in Katoka village, which will benefit approximately 800 residents, is just one of many similar initiatives that NDMA has undertaken in recent years in keeping with its commitment to bridge the digital divide and ensure that all Guyanese have access to reliable, reasonably priced ICT services.

In March 2023, new satellite WiFiGY locations were established at ICT hubs in Batavia in Region Seven as well as Meriwau in Region Nine.

“The NDMA will continue to work tirelessly to provide high-speed internet services to all underserved communities in Guyana, bridging the digital divide and fostering the socio-economic development of the country,” a release stated.

For more information, on the work of the National Data Management Authority, visit the agency’s website: ndma.gov.gy.