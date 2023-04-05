News Archives
GECOM Chair casts defining vote to appoint Giddings as DCEO
Aneal Giddings
Aneal Giddings

THE Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on Tuesday appointed former Information Technology Manager, Aneal Giddings as the Deputy Chief Elections Officer (DCEO).

Giddings was appointed to the position following a statutory meeting of the Commission on Tuesday.

This was confirmed by GECOM Commissioner Sase Gunraj in an invited comment to the Guyana Chronicle.

He said Giddings received the votes of the three government-appointed commissioners. In contrast, the opposition-appointed commissioners opposed the former IT manager’s appointment.

The deciding vote was, as such, cast by Chairperson of GECOM, Justice Ret’d Claudette Singh in favour of Giddings.

The DCEO post was left vacant after the former office holder, Roxanne Myers, was booted from the position in August 2021.

Myers’ termination stemmed from the successful passage of three motions which were filed calling for her, Keith Lowenfield and Clairmont Mingo to be summarily dismissed.

When the matter was finally put to a vote, it received the support of GECOM’s Chairperson, Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh.

GECOM, in 2022 re-advertised the DCEO post, along with a few other posts within the Commission.

Staff Reporter

