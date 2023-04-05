1,500 house lots issued in Good Hope, Lusignan Scheme

– at first ‘Dream Realised’ 2023 housing drive

ONE thousand five hundred low, moderate, middle, and high-income persons received houselots at Good Hope Scheme and Lusignan Scheme, East Coast Demerara, as the Housing Ministry kicked off its aggressive ‘Dream Realised’ Housing Drive for 2023.

On Tuesday, the housing drive was held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) under the Ministry of Housing and Water-Central Housing and Planning Authority.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, congratulated the allottees by saying that “owning your own home… is a personal achievement that all of us strive for.”

According to the Minister, the initiative will help the ministry reach its goal of allocating 10,000 housing lots by 2023.

He also highlighted the activity as another illustration of how the current administration was keeping its promise to offer affordable housing options.

Additionally, he stated that the government was making significant investments in infrastructure for the Ministry to accelerate home ownership.

A further point made by Minister Croal was that the government was making great efforts to extend the success of the East Bank of Demerara to the East Coast of Demerara.

According to the Minister, “We have right now $11.6 billion being spent for development works in Golden Grove, Block 13, Block 2, Block 7, [and] Block 3”.

He continued: “So in terms of progress, it is important to note that 100 per cent of the contracts for infrastructure development on the East Coast and East Bank have been signed. We have mobilised, and land clearance and preparation have already started.”

Meanwhile, the Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, noted that home ownership was one of the most significant and important investments most individuals will make.

“I want to urge you to look at the development that took place on the East Bank of Demerara, and you will understand what is about to take place on the East Coast of Demerara” stated Minister Rodrigues.

She emphasised further that the East Bank of Demerara has evolved due to the President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s critical choices while serving as Minister of Housing and Water.

Minister Rodrigues added that the ministry is currently working to develop some 3,000 house lots on the East Coast of Demerara, noting that the area was in the early stages of transformation.

She also disclosed that the Ministry could allot 5,900 house sites on Demerara’s East Coast between 2020 and 2023.

Additionally, Chief Executive Officer of CH&PA, Sherwyn Greaves, stated that the lands allocated were not only being sold way below market value but also have the great potential of increasing in value.

The areas allocated at the housing drive will include amenities such as playgrounds, religious institutions, schools, and police stations, to name a few.