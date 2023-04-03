News Archives
Ogunseye on $100,000 for attempting to incite racial hostility in Guyana
fd225b35-69bd-473c-8a83-d883c6c36614

Executive Member of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), was released on $100,000 bail on Monday for attempting to incite racial hostility in Guyana.

Ogunseye appeared before Magistrate Fabayo at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court and was accused of attempting to incite hostility or ill will on race on March 9 in Buxton, East Coast of Demerara.

He was represented by attorney-at-law Nigel Hughes, who made a bail application.

Magistrate Azore released Ogunseye on $100,000 bail and adjourned until April 6 for a report.

The Guyana Chronicle reported that during a public meeting at Buxton, Ogunseye made incendiary remarks about Guyana’s Indo-Guyanese and called for the Disciplined Services “to turn their guns on the State.”

He also called for a “National Resistance” day on Local Government Elections (LGE), scheduled for June 12, 2023.

The government, the opposition, and many other groups condemned his remarks.

 

 

Rabindra Rooplall

