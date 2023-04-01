Every security threat is taken seriously

— President Ali

GUYANA is working along with the United States (U.S.) to address all security issues and concerns, following the issuance of a security alert by the US Embassy in Georgetown.

President Dr. Ifraan Ali on Friday affirmed the government’s commitment to addressing all security concerns.

He addressed the issue during a press conference at the end of a two-day Office of the President outreach in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

The security alert was issued on Wednesday, notifying US citizens here that the embassy has increased security protocols as a result of unspecified threats to US interests.

President Ali noted that due to the sensitive nature of the situation, the Government of Guyana cannot divulge explicit details, but he assured that the issue is being dealt with.

“We are working together; every security threat, we take it as serious. And there is great collaboration between the U.S. and Guyana in dealing with a security issue. And that is as far as I’ll go at this stage. As you know, security matters are sensitive matters,” the President said in response to a question on the issue.

In its revised protocols, the US said: “Out of an abundance of caution, we want to inform U.S citizens that the embassy has increased security protocols, due to receiving threats against U.S. interests.”

As such, the embassy noted that US citizens here should stay on alert, and exercise heightened caution.